Klarna announces Good American as its latest brand partner

Alternative payments solution company Klarna is growing its reach through expanding its roster of retail partners. The buy-now-pay-later service, which already offers its solutions over 190,000 retailers across 17 countries, has announced the Khloe Kardashian-owned inclusive womenswear label Good American as its latest partner.

Good American customers can now shop the brand's online site with the option to pay via Klarna either in four installments or pay later with no fees. They payment choice is up to each individual consumer - either four bi-weekly installments, or paying in full after 30 days. With both options, customers will still receive their items at the completion of their online order.

"Shopping is such a personal experience, especially with a powerhouse brand like Good American that caters to all women with an inclusive range of products and sizes," Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, said in a statement.

"At Klarna customers are the center of all we do, we strive to offer payment options that meet their evolving needs and above all to instill joy back into the shopping experience. Good American is the perfect partner to celebrate empowerment throughout the shopping experience."

A Swedish fintech company, Klarna's service aims to help drive conversions for its retail partners, and help make shopping a more accessible experience for all consumers. It holds North American offices in Columbus, Los Angeles and New York, and issues credit through WebBank.

Image: Good American website