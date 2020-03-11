Klarna announces partnership with Romwe

A new company has joined the payment plan movement with Klarna. The Swedish company announced its partnership with online fashion retailer Romwe on Mar. 10.

As a fashion company that provides clothing, accessories, and lifestyle items to its consumers at affordable price points, Romwe will continue to give its customer on-trend, fashion-forward products while Klarna allows them to have the “purchasing flexibility” and convenience of a payment plan.

“Customers are the center of all we do at Klarna,” David Sykes, the head of Klarna US, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Romwe means flexibility for our customers to get the fashion and lifestyle essentials they want in a way that suits them.”

Customers shopping from Romwe using Klarna will have the ability to pay for their purchases in four equal payments with no interest or fees.

Images: Courtesy of Klarna