Klarna brings alternative payment solutions to Toms

Klarna has announced yet another brand partnership.The quickly-growing global alternative payments provider, which allows customers to buy now and pay later, has now teamed with charitable footwear company Toms.

This news follows Klarna's announcement of U.S. and UK partnerships with Man Repeller, Superdry, Rue21, Abercrombie & Fitch and H&M over the last two months.

With the use of Klarna, Toms shoppers are given two new online checkout options that allow them to pay for their purchases in either four equal installments or in 30 days, without interest or fees.

"Giving customers control of their finances and purchase power are core capabilities of Klarna," Michael Rouse, Klarna's chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "With our alternative payment options now available at TOMS, we're proud to help grow the business of a brand that gives back to a cause with every purchase."

Klarna has enabled over 3.5 million U.S. shoppers to pay in a way that suits their needs. Klarna and Toms realize that empowering shoppers to purchase what they want and how they want it, Toms will reach a wider consumer-base and its impact can grow. Each purchase from Toms contributes towards impact grants that address issues such as safe water, mental health, shoe giving, ending gun violence, homelessness and equality.

"We hope to empower our customers by giving them options on how to make their purchase and choose how that purchase will make an impact," said Ryan Slyper, vice president of e-commerce at TOMS. "Customers can choose for their purchase to contribute to issues such as safe water, mental health, shoe giving, ending gun violence, homelessness, and equality."