Klarna creates virtual shopping experience via Nintendo's Animal Crossing

Klarna is expanding its horizons to reach shoppers through new, digital channels. The alternative payment solutions provider has created a virtual pop-up store that will be available within Nintendo's Animal Crossing video game for a limited time.

The Animal Crossing pop-up demonstrates Klarna's use of innovative retail activations to engage with millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

Klarna has partnered with Micah “Noodles” Mahinay and Kara Chung to select inventory for the retail experience, featuring fashions from Mahinay’s Klarna wish list, as recreated for the game by Chung, who is a visual artist. The shoppable items included are from retailers such as The North Face, Farfetch and Totokaelo.

Image: Klarna