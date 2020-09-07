Klarna launches new app for social shopping

Global payment and shopping service, Klarna, has announced its redesigned app that will combine wish lists, inspiration and price alerts under one banner.

Content is tailored to suit the consumer’s interests, favourite stores and previous shopping behaviour, according to Klarna.

Shopping takes place within the app on a retailer’s website through an iframe with traditional payment methods such as credit or debit card or through Klarna.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna, said in a statement: “Our mantra at Klarna has always been about creating the smoothest experiences for our users. In the past few months, we’ve seen a shift in shopping behaviour with millions fully embracing digital purchasing for the first time as physical stores were closed.

“Despite the shifting retail landscape, consumers are still looking for inspiration, convenience and value and it’s become obvious that shopping online now goes far beyond just a transaction. The new Klarna app elevates the entire shopping experience, from start to finish by bringing together all the best aspects of shopping in one place, giving Klarna users a unique and personalised experience at their fingertips.”