Klarna launches new price drop widget ahead of holiday season

Klarna has introduced a new price drop widget to its iOS mobile app. The tool will allow consumers to stay informed on the latest deals and sales, particularly during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The widget is a permanent extension of the Klarna app experience, and works by rotating through a selection of users' most relevant items and saved products. Consumers using it will receive real-time updates on price changes for items they have saved.

“With online shopping becoming the new norm and as people prepare for the upcoming holiday season, the Klarna app can play an integral role in simplifying this busy shopping period," says Daniel Lange, Klarna's senior product director, said in a statement. "With these new features, we want shoppers to feel in control while getting access to all of the best products and brands in a simple and tailored way, all from the comfort of home."

The Klarna app allows shoppers to browse curated Wish Lists and personalized deals based on price points, shopping categories and holiday gift recipients. It has recently introduced new curated holiday Wish Lists, deals and inspirational content to help in holiday shopping.

