Klarna launches search for UK’s ‘Smooothest Stores’

Klarna is searching for eight small and medium-sized enterprises to help them grow and take their businesses to the next level with its ‘Smooothest Store’ competition.

Open to businesses specialising in fashion, jewellery or lifestyle products, who are less than two years old, with an e-commerce store and a turnover in excess of 100,000 pounds per annum, the competition will help the winning up-and-coming retailers with a tailored combination of guidance, finance, and Klarna’s in-demand Pay later payment product.

The competition is part of Klarna’s mission to support retailers and small businesses across the UK and the winner will be awarded mentoring from Klarna senior executives who will offer advice and guidance on how to grow the winning brand, a 10,000 pounds cash prize, as well as free use of Klarna’s Pay later service for 12 months, giving its customers access to Buy now, Pay later services in the UK.

Applications close at the end of December 2018, after which eight brands will be shortlisted by a panel of judges, including Klarna ambassadors Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh, who will go head-to-head in the quest to find the nation’s next revolutionary retailer.

Commenting on the competition launch, Luke Griffiths, general Manager at Klarna UK, said in a press release: “We know how difficult it is to grow a business in a fast-changing and competitive environment – particularly in the world of e-commerce and retail. We’ve been lucky enough to work with, support and learn from some really impressive brands, from fashion stalwarts to up-and-coming businesses.

“We want to use this experience to inspire small businesses at the start of their journey to reach their full potential. The start-up culture is truly energising - and coming from start-up roots ourself - we can’t wait to meet and hear what businesses from all over the UK are doing so we can help them to excel in the retail space. The search for the UK’s smooothest stores, is on.”

The winner of the ‘Smooothest Store’ will be announced in April 2019.