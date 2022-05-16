Klarna launches virtual shopping experience

Payment provider Klarna has announced the launch of a Virtual Shopping offering, allowing customers to browse and buy products through live chats and video calls.

Utilising Klarna’s Store App, in-store experts will be able to connect with shoppers online, with the option to provide demonstrations on items and share photos of products with app users.

The initiative, which has already gone live in 18 markets, including the US, Canada and the UK, has connected with over 300 brands for the launch, with the likes of Levi’s, Hugo Boss and Herman Miller jumping on the omnichannel bandwagon.

Increase in consumer confidence

The ‘buy-now, pay-later’ provider hopes the new feature will provide customers with more confidence in their purchasing decisions, ultimately improving the performance for merchants.

“In the past, online shopping has been missing a key element: human interaction,” noted David Sandström, the firm’s chief marketing officer, in a release. “With Virtual Shopping, we replicate the brick-and-mortar experience of receiving personalised advice from an in-store expert and bring it to the online realm.”

Sandström added: “This will empower our partnered retailers around the world to bring their online stores to life and build customer relationships that last.”

The feature’s launch comes as part of Klarna’s acquisition of social shopping platform Hero, last year, which saw the virtual shopping offer introduced to its retail partners.