Klarna partners up with River Island

Alternative payments company Klarna has joined forces with high street brand River Island, allowing shoppers to split the total cost of their online purchases into three equal monthly instalments. This is the latest in a series of fashion partnerships announced by the Swedish fintech, including Toms, Abercrombie & Fitch, Rue 21 and Superdry.

“Over the last two years, River Island has invested heavily in its technology and customer service. By introducing Klarna, the team demonstrates its commitment to delivering a great experience for customers. Klarna is proven to increase conversion and customer acquisition for over 4,500 UK retailers, so we’re confident that we will accelerate River Island’s growth plans with a truly customer-centric payment experience,” said Luke Griffiths, General Manager at Klarna UK, in a statement.