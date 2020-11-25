Klarna partners with Express in time for holiday shopping

‘Buy now, pay later’ payment service Klarna has partnered with fashion retailer Express to allow customers to purchase the brand’s clothing with Klarna’s flexible payment option.

At the start of November, Klarna and Express announced their ‘Express Cheer’ holiday campaign. Each week through December 21, the companies are giving 100 prizes of 100 dollar gift cards to customers using Klarna when checking out at Express, including one 1,000 dollar Express gift card.

Brian Seewald, senior vice president of e-commerce at Express, said in a statement: “Partnering with Klarna allows us to offer our customers the ease and flexibility of alternative payments this holiday season. You might say it's our way to help make the holidays a little happier.”

David Sykes, head of the US Klarna, commented: “Express.com customers will now be able to have greater financial control during the busy holiday shopping season by using our flexible payment option at checkout.

“We're especially pleased to engage new and existing shoppers through this Express Cheer campaign and bring some extra joy this season.”