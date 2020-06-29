Klarna releases new mobile shopping app

Klarna has updated its shopping experience through a new mobile app that allows consumers access to exclusive deals and product launches. As an alternative payments solutions provider, Klarna's retail offerings are always centered around adding convenience to commerce.

In addition to allowing consumers to shop online and pay in four interest-free installments, Klarna's new shopping app allows consumers to create and share wish lists with family and friends.

The company has launched a shoppable entertainment campaign to illustrate the ease of shopping through its service. The campaign is anchored by the tagline, “Klarna: Swedish for smoother shopping,” and features online films, virtual experiences and shoppable content.

“With online shopping at an all-time high, we are excited to continue to build out our capabilities that deliver an elevated shopping experience to consumers in the US,” David Sandstrom, Klarna's chief marketing officer, commented in a press release. “Our latest brand initiative draws on a number of uniquely Swedish cultural elements and adds in a big dose of humor to highlight how Klarna provides value at every stage of the shopping journey, from inspiration to post-purchase.”