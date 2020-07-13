Klarna teams with Cosmopolitan Magazine for virtual shopping event

Klarna is launching a virtual shopping event in partnership with Cosmopolitan Magazine. Called "Hauliday by Cosmo x Klarna," the event is the first of its kind catered towards Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

“Virtual shopping festivals are wildly popular in other parts of the world, but in the US are non-existent, especially to Gen Z and millennials,” David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna, explained in a statement. “This generation is defining the future of retail and expects more out of their shopping experiences and services."/p>

Hauliday by Cosmo x Klarna will take place on August 8 and 9, featuring exclusive deals across fashion, footwear and beauty. Brands from Klarna's network of U.S. retail partners, including Adidas, Sephora, H&M, ModCloth, rue21 and Rhone will participate./p>

The event will be accessible to consumers via Klarna's website. Over the 48-hour timeframe, shoppers can experience deals and giveaways to kick off the fall shopping season.

Pictures: courtesy of Klarna, Boohoo website screenshot, Affirm instagram screenshot,