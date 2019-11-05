Klarna to honor fashion retail innovators through 2nd annual NYC event

Klarna has announced that it will host its second annual "Smoooth Sessions" event in New York City to celebrate innovators in fashion retail. A leader in buy-now-pay-later payment solutions, Klarna is a partner of numerous fashion brands and retailers including H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Toms, Superdry and Rue21.

The Smoooth Sessions event will be held on November 19 at the Chelsea Art Gallery District. Klarna will host a panel and networking event to help brands and companies make industry connections and develop insights that can drive success in e-commerce.

Panelists will include Klarna's CMO David Sandström, supermodel Joan Smalls, M. Gemi CEO Ben Fishman and MVMT co-founder and president Jake Kassan. The discussions will be moderated by Kate Lanphear, creative director of Marie Claire.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry leaders across the retail and digital landscapes will hear from trailblazing fashion experts and leaders as they discuss how to stand out in a saturated market, and adapt retail strategy to increase engagement," Klarna explained in a press release.