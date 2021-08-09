Klarna to launch experiential consumer activation in Manchester

‘Buy now, pay later’ provider Klarna is launching an experiential activation in Manchester to raise awareness amongst consumers and influencers regarding social media advertising guidelines.

The activation, a pop-up double-decker bus, will be located in Manchester’s Spinningfields, from August 13 - 14, to help consumers recognise when they are seeing an advert.

The proactive step is to offer greater transparency to consumers so they understand when they are seeing a paid-for advert versus organic content on social media, and follows the launch of its Influencer Council Whitepaper, a guide intended to be used by brands and influencers to advertise responsibly across social media.

The 39 square foot space will be full of “instagrammable moments with an educational twist” with consumers and influencers gaining access to the experience by correctly answering three questions on Klarna’s new social media advertising guidelines.

The bus will include educational graphics and audio experiences to help educate the attendees. Klarna will also be hosting a talk on August 14 with members of its influencer panel, chaired by Christian Howes, alongside AJ Coyne, Rupa Shah, Owen O’Kane and Kia Commodore.

A roster of brand activations will also be featured across the two days from Klarna merchants, including free manicures courtesy of Beauty Bay, the Crep Protect ultimate cleaning crew will offer free sprays and cleans courtesy of JD Sports, and London florists Forbes and Field will create complimentary floral bouquets for guests to take away with them.

AJ Coyne, head of UK marketing at Klarna, said in a statement: “We are excited to return to Manchester and continue a conversation that’s becoming increasingly important in modern day life - responsible advertising on social channels. As social media plays an increasingly present role in our lives, it’s vital that consumers are fully aware of when they are being advertised to.

“Our Influencer Council and subsequent whitepaper serves as a guide for brands and influencers looking to be responsible and we’re looking forward to bringing this to life in a more visual way through our pop-up in Manchester’s Spinningelds.”

The Influencer Council, formed in March 2021, was established to provide greater clarity on influencer marketing guidelines following research by Klarna that revealed that only one quarter (27 percent) of UK consumers understood the use of advertising tags on influencers’ posts.