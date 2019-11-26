Klarna to open ‘Pup-up’ in London

Klarna is to celebrate dogs with its latest pop-up offering the dog-loving community a setting dedicated to shopping with their furry friends as part of its ‘Who’s a Good Shopper’ campaign.

The ‘Pup-up’ will open on Bateman Street in Soho, London from November 27-28 and will offer dog owners the chance to have their hair and nails done right alongside their pooches, who will be offering dog grooming by the best in the business.

Boohoo, a new merchant to Klarna, will be the exclusive fashion provider at the pup-up, offering a selection of matching human and dog jumpers, while Hoop and Loop will be offering owners the chance to purchase a sweater featuring an embroidered portrait of their pet.

There will also be an ‘insta-moment’ set, where owners and their dogs can pose for ‘Christmas card’ style images together by Woof Portraits.

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer of Klarna, said in a statement: “At Klarna we create experiences where you shop for what you love, for the ones you love. And that’s what the ‘Who’s a Good Shopper’ campaign is all about too - a celebration of the relationship between dog owners and their beloved dogs.

“Throughout the campaign we will show how Klarna offers the best shopping experience for people and their furry best friends – starting off with bringing them all together to experience just that in our stylish pup up.”

The Klarna pup-up is also partnering with Wild at Heart Foundation, with all proceeds from the being donated to the charity, who support animal welfare projects, particularly dog rescue, adoption and rehoming worldwide.

Klarna Pup-up will run from November 27-28 at 15 Bateman Street, London.

Images: courtesy of Klarna