Klättermusen opens first store in Osaka, Japan

Swedish mountaineering brand Klättermusen, known for its premium ready-to-wear clothing catering to expeditions, hiking, and skiing, as well as backpacks and accessories, has opened its first store in Osaka, 25 years after entering the Japanese market.

Located in the heart of Shinsaibashi at 4-7-11, Minami-Semba, Chuo, the store spans 830 square feet and marks the brand’s first store in western Japan.

The store has been designed by Studio Doughnuts to offer consumers more than a transactional interaction but to act as “a hub and meeting point for outdoor enthusiasts” with a space that celebrates the brand’s Nordic roots through natural materials and a stripped-back design, which puts the product at the heart of the store.

The opening coincides with Klättermusen’s 50th anniversary this year, as well as its 25th anniversary of being available in Japan, the brand’s first global home outside of Scandinavia. The Osaka store joins its flagship in Tokyo.

Hodaka Endo, chief executive of Sputnik Inc., Klättermusen’s Japanese distribution partner, said in a statement: “Klättermusen’s product designs and responsible ethos, which are delicately thought out down to the smallest detail, are of great interest in Japan and for Japanese adventurers, and have been for a long time.”