Knot Standard opens pop-up in London

Knot Standard, the fastest growing menswear company in the US, has opened its first concept pop-up store in London as it looks to introduce its custom tailoring to the UK.

Open until May 8, the pop-up on Soho Square marks the brand’s first physical store expansion into Europe and allows customers to create custom garments with the assistance of Knot Standard stylists.

In-store, customers can create custom garments including suits, shirts, blazers and luxury casual items from fabrics supplied from mills including Loro Piana, Dormeuil, and Ariston. Customers select the fabric options both physically and digitally through Knot Standard’s virtual studio imagery, which also operates at the brand’s concept store in Bloomingdale’s flagship in New York City that opened last November.

Knot Standard was founded in 2010 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller and utilises modern technology with classic tailoring and stylists to create luxury custom garments. The brand currently has eight showrooms in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC, Houston, Dallas Austin, and Dubai, as well as a shop-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s and an online studio.

"We founded Knot Standard to meet the needs of the modern customer. As the retail world changes, more customers want to purchase custom in a new way: in-store, online, and with the flexibility to influence and create their own style,” explains chief executive, John Ballay.

Knot Standard will be open until May 8 at 2 Soho Square in London.

Image: courtesy of Knot Standard