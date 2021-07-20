Know the Origin opens sustainable pop-up at Angel Central

Sustainability-focused department store Know the Origin has opened a pop-up store at Angel Central in London.

Located at 11 Parkfield Street in Islington, the store carries a line-up of over 200 next-generation ethical brands including Girlfriend Collective, Thinking Mu, and Hara The Label.

The store will also host fortnightly events on sustainability issues and workshops on zero-waste living.

“I set up Know the Origin to create a platform for those amazing brands that champion the full product journey, so customers can connect with where each product has come from,” said founder Charlotte Instone in a release.

Know the Origin has previously opened eight pop-ups across Brighton, London and Manchester.

Instone said: “We have been able to educate the public and spread our vision across the UK through our series of pop-up stores, and Angel Central’s prominent location and high levels of footfall is the perfect space to continue our mission.”

The opening follows the recent completion of Angel Central’s 16 million pound shopping centre refurbishment.