Kohl's launches new customer loyalty program

Kohl's has announced the launch of its new Kohl's Rewards program, a loyalty service that is now available nationwide. This is the first program of its kind the retailer has offered.

Previously, Kohl's offered rewards to its shoppers in the form of Kohl's Cash, which are store credits earned through certain purchases made during promotional events. Kohl's Rewards builds upon this, allowing members to earn 5 percent Kohl's cash on every purchase at any time.

The retailer said it experienced success with Kohl's Rewards after piloting the program in 13 markets, and that the offering "resonated so well with our customers."

Rewards members will also receive exclusive deals and perks, including an annual birthday gift. All customers will continue to earn 10 Kohl's Cash dollars for every 50 dollars spent during promotional events.

“We will maximize value for our Kohl’s customers nationwide with the launch of Kohl’s Rewards by rewarding them with more Kohl’s Cash every day,” Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, commented in a press release. “Kohl’s has always been synonymous with value – and over the last decade we’ve built one of retail’s leading loyalty programs, a critical element in delivering an outstanding experience for our customers... It’s unlike any other program, benefitting every rewards member – whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.”

meta_key: cat:9 country_name:com,uk,ca,aus,nz featured:0