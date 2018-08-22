Kohl’s to debut Nine West’s women’s clothing range

Kohl’s has announced that through a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Nine West, the company will debut a new women’s apparel collection, in addition to Nine West footwear, handbags and outerwear.

“We’re excited to bring Nine West, a brand synonymous with fashion and sophistication, to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s Chief Merchandising Officer in a statement, adding, “The addition of the Nine West brand to our women’s portfolio further illustrates our commitment to delivering relevant, sought-after brands that will continue to drive new customers to Kohl’s.”

The company said, beginning July 2019, Kohl’s will offer Nine West shoes, handbags, outerwear, and exclusive Nine West apparel in all stores nationwide, as well as an expanded assortment on Kohls.com. Nine West joins Kohl’s portfolio of brands including LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, Popsugar at Kohl’s, Circus by Sam Edelman, A:Glow maternity, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Levis and New Balance.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kohl’s on a Nine West collection of apparel and accessories and introduce Nine West to Kohl’s customers,” added Nick Woodhouse, President and CMO of ABG, owner of Nine West.

Picture:Nine West website