Kookaï to open debut UK store on Carnaby Street, London

Australian-owned womenswear retailer, Kookaï, is set to open its debut, permanent UK retail store on Carnaby Street, in London.

The flagship store, located at 37 Carnaby Street, spans 1,800 square feet and will mark the national debut of Kookaï’s refreshed brand direction. The upcoming store opening, set to open its doors to the public sometime in the next few months, builds on the brand’s success across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, having grown its retail footprint to more than 57 stores in recent years.

“As a brand, we’re making major moves towards growth, and our upcoming UK debut in Soho is a major milestone,” said Bianca Vagner Cromb, creative director of Kookaï, in a statement. “A location such as Carnaby Street provides an optimal opportunity to connect with our customer demographic, whilst the destination’s reputation for uplifting similar brands in their transition into the UK market ensures we are well-positioned for a successful debut.”

The move sees Kookaï join a growing list of fashion brands opening stores in Soho as a strategic entry point into the UK retail market, which includes names like Alohas and Edikted. “This fresh version of Kookaï coming to Carnaby Street for a UK debut, closely following in Edikted’s footsteps, reinforces Soho’s position as the sought-after launch destination for brands,” said William Oliver, director of retail & restaurant leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, who managed the lease, in a statement.

“Its vibrant mix and visitor audience draws in both emerging and established retailers, alongside the long-standing success that has become synonymous with the neighbourhood.” Founded in Paris, France, in 1983, Kookaï was introduced to the Australian market in 1992 by founders Robert Cromb and Danielle Vagner. Exclusively designing from its Melbourne studio, Kookaï remains rooted in its Parisian heritage, offering collections that celebrate individuality and empower women to express themselves through their style.