Kurt Geiger opens flagship store on London’s Oxford Street

British footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has opened a new concept flagship store on Oxford Street in London.

The 2,916 square foot flagship, located at 272-274 Oxford Street, was envisioned by Kurt Geiger’s chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and brought to life by architect Stefano Ripoli, formerly of David Collins Studio to celebrate “London’s creativity and individuality,” explains the brand.

The space features Kurt Geiger’s playful British spirit and love of colour, with rainbow-hued glass reminiscent of stained-glass windows, a focal floral wall, illuminated antique brass shelving and display cases with eccentrically fringed accents all offset by concrete ceilings and walls, retained from the inherited interior.

Kurt Geiger, 272-274 Oxford Street Credits: Kurt Geiger / Hufton+Crow

The flagship displays the brand’s full range of accessories, footwear and gifting for men and women.

Commenting on the new store, Neil Clifford, chief executive at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “This new store design is one of the key ways in which we are communicating our brand story and it is not by chance that we are showcasing this first in London, our home and the city that inspires us. We are thrilled to open on Oxford Street, one of the most iconic shopping areas in the city.”

Farrar-Hockley added: “It’s about showing customers exactly how I perceive the brand; I think the store immediately gives a real sense of us.”

Kurt Geiger, 272-274 Oxford Street Credits: Kurt Geiger / Hufton+Crow