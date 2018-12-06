Kurt Geiger opens new store at Birmingham's Bullring

Designer footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has opened a new 1,800 square foot store at Birmingham’s iconic Bullring shopping centre.

Located next to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, the new store’s interior features a clean, minimalistic aesthetic and a muted colour palette, and offers the brand’s full range of items for for both men and women including Kurt Geiger London, Carvela and KG Kurt Geiger.

Commenting on the opening, Iain Mitchell, Commercial Director at Hammerson, said: “The Bullring Estate has welcomed a host of premium international brands this year including Arket, NYX Professional Makeup, Hugo and soon to open Morphe. Kurt Geiger’s opening is just in time for Christmas and adds to the strong fashion representation all under one roof.”

Ross Warden, Retail Director at Kurt Geiger, added: “We are delighted to have opened our first flagship store in the West Midlands. The new store will showcase our full collection of shoes and accessories for women and men in Birmingham. With its location right in the heart of the city, Bullring was the obvious choice for our new flagship.”