Kurt Geiger to manage Aldo’s UK concessions

Canadian footwear group Aldo has signed a five-year partnership agreement with Kurt Geiger for the British footwear retailer to handle the running of its concessions in the UK and Ireland.

From this month, Kurt Geiger will operate all of Aldo’s department store corners and plans to implement an “ambitious” strategy to expand the brand in the UK, including the opening of 50 additional locations over the next three years.

Kurt Geiger’s chief executive Neil Clifford said that the deal represents an “exciting partnership between two very strong footwear brands,” and that the brand will be targeting concession partners across the UK and Ireland, including Selfridges, Fenwicks, Debenhams, House of Fraser, Voisins and Arnotts.

Clifford added in a statement: “We have always admired the Aldo brand and believe the styling and value will resonate with our customers and will complement our offer.

“We have an ambitious five-year plan to strategically drive long-term growth and brand presence for Aldo and our store partners in these two key markets.”

Aldo Group president and deputy chairman Norman Jaskolka added: “Aldo is excited to partner with Kurt Geiger, we have always respected their expertise in the retail environment. Our brand’s ambition is to innovate and expand our global footprint while also elevating the customer experience on all levels. Associating ourselves with Kurt Geiger is an important part of what will allow shoppers to connect with the Aldo brand in physical locations and online.”

Aldo’s standalone stores and e-commerce business will remain under Aldo control.