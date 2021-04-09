Kurt Geiger to open nine new stores next week

Kurt Geiger has announced it will open nine new stores next week when non-essential retailers in England are allowed to reopen.

It will bring the luxury British footwear and accessories retailer’s total UK store count to 131.

The new stores will open in Stratford London, Brixton, Chester Oaks, Swindon, Bridgend, Selby’s Holloway Road, West Midlands Cannock, and two in Leeds.

“I am so happy to be opening our stores again and especially pleased to be opening these new stores,” said CEO Neil Clifford in a statement. “At Kurt Geiger, we continue to believe passionately in the high street, and continuing to protect our employees’ jobs as much as possible is a priority for us,” he said.