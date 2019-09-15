L'Agence opens pop-up at Selfridges

L'Agence has landed at Selfridges with a pop-up in the famed department store's denim studio. As L'Agence has found success across America, the brand is now setting its sights on Europe for expansion.

Although L'Agence has more than several standalone stores of their own, the brand is primarily wholesale driven, and with London being a fashion capital it was the most sensible first entry for L'Agence into the European market. L'Agence plans to open a store in London by 2021.

The Selfridges' pop-up features some of the brand's best denim styles, and with denim being the company's main profit driver, it was the most practical product to introduce to the U.K. first. L'Agence takes a slow and steady approach to growth, but this Selfridges pop-up is just the beginning.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR