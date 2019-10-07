L.F.Markey to open pop-up shop in Seven Dials

British fashion and lifestyle brand L.F.Markey is to open a pop-up store on Monmouth Street in Covent Garden’s Seven Dials in November.

The pop-up space follows the opening of the brand’s first permanent bricks-and-mortar store in Dalston in January, where its own-label apparel is displayed alongside a curated edit of accessories and homeware by boutique brands that share an affinity with Markey’s bold style, quality materials and attention to detail.

The Seven Dials space will reflect the Dalston store and will highlight both L.F.Markey womenswear and the newly launched menswear line, carrying the classic Danny Boilersuits the brand is best-known for, along with other bestsellers including basic tees and super shopper tote bags.

Commenting on the pop-up opening, designer Louise Markey said in a statement: “We felt it was time to take L.F.Markey to a new audience and Seven Dials in Covent Garden seemed like the perfect fit. It’s an area with a well-curated selection of brands, each one of which has a strong identity and has focussed on what it does best – an approach we feel L.F.Markey shares. The shop on Monmouth Street is a beautiful space and in great company with Kiehl’s and Monmouth Coffee as our neighbours.”

L.F.Markey was founded by Central St. Martins graduate and ex-Burberry designer Louise Markey in 2013, and has become known for its signature style of bold colours, fine fabrics and contemporary, workwear-inspired designs. The brand’s success in womenswear led the label to expand into menswear in 2019.

The L.F.Markey at 31 Monmouth Street will be open from November 1 to April 2020.