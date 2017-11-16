La Perla rolls out 'Try & Buy' service

London - Luxury lingerie label La Perla has launched a new service which lets customers try on items at home before committing to buying them.

Online shoppers are now able to try on selected items from La Perla's range before making a final decision on their purchases. Items eligible for this new service feature the 'Try & Buy' button on their product page. Customers are also able to filter all 'Try & Buy' products on all product category pages on La Perla's website.

After placing their order via the new service, shoppers have a trial period of 48 hours to decide if they wish to keep their items or return them, after which La Perla will charge the customer via the method of payment provided.

La Perla's 'Try & Buy' service is currently available to all customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and the US. The lingerie and ready-to-wear label aims to roll out the service to all 40 markets where it has an online presence in the near future.

Photo: La Perla, website