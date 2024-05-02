Labrum to open pop-up in London

British African menswear brand Labrum is opening a pop-up store in London’s Soho “in the coming weeks”.

Labrum, founded by Foday Dumbuya, is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become known for blending traditional tailoring techniques with West African culture. In 2023, the British label won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The pop-up agreed with London landlord Shaftesbury Capital will be located at 35 Marshall Street in Soho and spans 800 square feet.

The space will offer “a complete retail experience” for the brand, showcasing its ready-to-wear collections alongside events, live activations and tailoring.

Dumbuya, founder and creative director of Labrum, said in a statement: “Labrum translates from Latin as ‘having an edge’, and that’s what the brand brings to Soho. Following a fantastic run at London Fashion Week, we’ve been looking to expand our presence, and this gives us the perfect opportunity to do that.

“With some amazing collabs coming soon, this is a great time to be part of such an iconic fashion hub, and we’re excited for the pop-up run.”

The announcement follows another recent initiative by Shaftesbury Capital to support innovative fashion entrepreneurs, awarding studio space at 26 Kingly Street in Soho to two tailors from the London College of Fashion UAL. The scheme has run since 2019, with the 2024 winners, streetwear designer Ceri Linehan and Khalil Khaliqar, who specialises in men’s knitwear, taking residence earlier this year.