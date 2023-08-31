Lacoste to celebrate 90th anniversary with London pop-up

French sport and fashion brand Lacoste is opening a vintage pop-up space in Shoreditch, London, next month as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

In celebration of its history and iconic Crocodile, Lacoste has partnered with vintage resale expert Wavey Garms and enlisted founder and Lacoste superfan Andres Branco to source and curate a vintage Lacoste offering that highlights the brand’s cult status.

The vintage pop-up, located in London’s Truman Brewery, will run from September 14 to 26 and will house more than 400 vintage items from tracksuits, polos and runway pieces, priced between 50 to 350 pounds.

Alongside the vintage haul, Wavey Garms has also curated a series of activations in-store, including a dubplate cutting machine and workshop day with women’s DJ collective EQ50. Rinse FM will be in residency for the duration, with a curated schedule of live performances in-store across the two weeks.

The space will also feature bespoke graffiti by the UK’s most prolific tagging artists, Tox, Petro and Henry Hotrocc, inspired by Lacoste’s links with the former iconic club Hacienda. Lacoste has also teamed up with each artist to co-create 30 limited edition polo’s each, which will be sold on the first weekend.

Continuing Lacoste’s links with rave and music subculture, the brand has also teamed up with Resident Advisor (RA), the electronic music, artists and events platform, on a four-part content series with electronic artists Alewya, Josh Caffé, Nightmares on Wax and Re:ni to kickstart the campaign. Lacoste and RA will tell their stories through film and showcase their creative process, their impact on the UK music scene and what Lacoste signifies to them.