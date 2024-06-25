Lacoste unveils tennis-inspired takeover at Selfridges

French sport and fashion brand Lacoste has unveiled a takeover of Selfridges’ second-floor atrium and select window vitrines, as well as transforming the ‘Alto by San Carlo’ rooftop restaurant and terrace into an immersive space called ‘Le Club Lacoste’.

The takeover will run until July 21 and includes Lacoste’s brand-new catwalk collection, the first to be designed by newly appointed creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, which was showcased at the iconic Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Lacoste takeover at Selfridges Credits: Lacoste

Lacoste has also renamed Selfridges rooftop restaurant ‘Le Club Lacoste,’ drawing inspiration from the brand’s tennis legacy, and using the lines of a tennis court to create a textural and graphic visualisation.

In addition, Lacoste has created a tennis-inspired menu in collaboration with ‘Alto by San Carlo’ comprising bespoke cocktails, including the Rene, Cucumber Deuce and Match Point Spritz.

In addition to the rooftop restaurant, Lacoste has also taken over the rooftop terrace with digital screens to showcase live tennis matches from Wimbledon. The space is also decorated with archival Lacoste imagery from René Lacoste’s significant tennis career and the first-ever Lacoste polo.

Lacoste takeover at Selfridges Credits: Lacoste