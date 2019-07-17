LaDuca to make European debut with Covent Garden store

New York-based dance shoe brand LaDuca has signed for its first European store at 37 Drury Lane in Covent Garden, London.

The 1,588-square-foot European flagship will reflect the charm and heritage, combined with the theatrical flair that the store in New York is known for, according to the brand. It will feature ‘full on custom show' stage shoes and must-have styles from the Spice Girls, Hugh Jackman and West End shows such as Kinky Boots and Wicked.

Founder of his eponymous brand, Phil LaDuca, said in a statement: “We have been providing shoes for the West End for several years and I am very excited to finally be a part of Covent Garden. The location is renowned for its exceptional theatre district and our new international home on Drury Lane is a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the industry.”

The news follows the recent announcement that Russell and Bromley is relocating its store at 117 Long Acre, Covent Garden this autumn to a new 3,461-square-foot store at 107 Long Acre. Iconic clothing and dancewear brand Pineapple has also recently relocated its UK flagship store to a more prominent position at 8 Mercer Walk.

Simon Taylor, property director at The Mercers’ Company added: “LaDuca’s selection of Drury Lane for their debut store outside of the US, is a testament to the Mercers’ Estate’s prime location and reputation within London. The brand’s flagship UK store will join the vibrant community of connecting streets in and around Covent Garden and we are sure the brand will be well received amongst the theatre and dance lovers of London and beyond.”