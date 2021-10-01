Lady Gaga live streams performance for viewing parties in partnership with Westfield malls

Grammy award winning artist Lady Gaga performed a globally streamed performance in a partnership with retail brand Westfield, seeing fans come together for in-person viewing parties to witness a preview of her newly released jazz album.

Gaga performed alongside Tony Bennett to celebrate the release of their new duet album, Love for Sale, with an opportunity for fans throughout the US, UK and Europe to come together for the live streamed viewing. The parties were held at a number of Westfield flagship destinations, including Westfield London and Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, US.

Attendees to the events were treated to intimate pop-up jazz theatre settings inspired by the new album, with food and beverages available next to a selection of Lady Gaga merchandise. The singer performed a range of unheard songs from the jazz album, as well as a few classics, such as Poker Face and Born this Way.

Image: Lady Gaga during Westfield event

“Whether physically or virtually, Westfield offers the power to bring people together and share unique experiences across a global network,” said Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a statement. “A huge thank you to Lady Gaga for never failing to deliver the best for her fans - partnering with this music icon has allowed Little Monsters and Westfield customers from all over the world to come together to celebrate her forthcoming album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, through an amazing 360 experience.

“We expect to see many more partnerships of this kind as brands and artists continue to raise the bar in delivering the newest and best experiences for their audiences.”

Fans were also able to join the event online through Westfield’s online Live platform, also with the opportunity to implement at ‘Watch Together’ feature allowing them to view the event with friends.