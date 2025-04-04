L'Agence opens flagship store on Madison Avenue, NYC

Following the opening of its international flagship stores in Paris, France, and Seoul, South Korea, Los Angeles-based women's lifestyle brand L'Agence has opened a new flagship store in the United States.

Located on Madison Avenue in New York City, the new Manhattan flagship store is the latest brick-and-mortar store from L'Agence to open in the US and is part of the brand's wider strategy to strengthen its retail presence and serve its most loyal customer base.

L'Agence flagship store on Madison Avenue, NYC Credits: Wills Ellis

A key milestone for the brand, which first debuted its retail presence in NYC in the fall of 2018, the new flagship store located at 956 Madison Avenue spans 4,400 square feet and reflects its luxurious yet effortless aesthetic.

Devised to fully engage and interact with all the senses, the multi-level store offers an immersive and accessible experience. Customers can explore L'Agence's complete collections, including denim and ready-to-wear, swimwear, footwear, accessories, and candles, as well as its new sleepwear collaboration with Eberjey.

L'Agence expands US retail presence with flagship store opening in NYC

L'Agence flagship store on Madison Avenue interior Credits: Will Ellis

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our flagship location in New York, a milestone that represents not just growth but our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our customers, where we can showcase the breadth of our offering," said Jonny Saven, CEO of L'Agence in a statement.

"As we continue to expand, this new location is a symbol of what's to come—more opportunities to connect with our community, push boundaries, and shape the brand's future." The flagship store also features in-store stylists that offer its signature service, with private shopping appointments available for a VIP experience.

L'Agence new flagship store Madison Avenue interior Credits: Will Ellis

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, L'Agence has reported an average growth of 40 percent year on year, with online revenue totaling more than 100 million dollars in 2024. Looking ahead, the brand aims to ensure that its physical stores continue to complement and support its online business next to its wholesale partners.

In addition to the recent international flagship store openings in Paris and Seoul, L'Agence also opened two new stores in Houston, Texas, and Newport, California, in the last quarter of 2024. Operating eight stores globally and six in the US, the brand is also available in leading retail department stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdales.