Laings opens first dedicated Omega showroom in Wales

Luxury retailer Omega has opened its first dedicated showroom in Wales, located at Hayes Arcade, St David’s Cardiff.

Set in an 838 square foot space, the watchmaker’s first mono-brand showroom in the region will be operated in partnership with Laings, the luxury jewellery retailer, and will feature an array of the brand’s collections, including Constellation and Speedmaster.

The showroom itself mirrors Omega’s typical identity, complete with red carpets and signature gold accents.

“As an already established operator at St David’s, we’re delighted to see Laings add to their significantly revitalised boutique and launch a mono-brand OMEGA showroom, reinforcing Hayes Arcade as a key location for luxury brands,” said Pablo Sueiras, head of retail channels for Landsec, the retail park operator, in a release.

Sueiras continued: “Our guests have shown a clear demand for jewellery and watches, a sector now even stronger with the addition of Omega, as one of the most recognised brands in the world.”

The Laings Omega showroom adds to the retail destination’s growing roster of luxury brands, which it said performed well over the course of 2021.