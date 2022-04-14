Laings to open new UK flagship store in Glasgow

Family-run jeweller Laings is investing 5 million pounds in a new UK flagship store in Glasgow, which will create a unique, immersive client experience that brings craftsmanship to the forefront.

Laings has signed a 15-year lease to take over a landmark B-listed building in Scotland, which will see Rowan House on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street transformed into a 34,469 square foot outlet space.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said in a statement: “Last year, we announced our multi-layer expansion plan to transform our showrooms and workshops across the UK, reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come.

“The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients. With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhance the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”

Laings, which currently occupies the second and third-floor office space of the building owned by Royal London, has already submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council to transform the full stone-built five-storey building to expand workspaces for its growing team of craftspeople, as well as enhance its overall retail experience.

The move is part of Laings’ multi-layer growth strategy to build on its legacy as a leading destination for luxury jewellery and watches and will see it bring the brands from across its Argyll Arcade showrooms under one roof, as well as allow it to showcase its own offering of fine jewellery and diamonds.

Image: Laings; artist impression of the Glasgow flagship

The retail space will span the ground and first floors, while the basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor. The second floor will feature a new watch workshop, which will create skilled job opportunities while inspiring the next generation of talent to train in the field. The immersive floor will also offer clients the unique opportunity to join its watchmakers and goldsmiths behind the benches to see their skills in action.

Laings stated that it expects its “team of experts” to transition to the new unit and added that it also looking to recruit a general manager to oversee the operations at the new Glasgow location.

Joe Walsh, chief executive at Laings, added: “As we continue to innovate with our jewellery and watchmaking retail experiences, we’re looking to bring innovation to every area of the business, while never forgetting the deep-rooted heritage of Laings.

“The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues. Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”

Building warrants for Rowan House are expected later this spring to allow Laings to get work underway, with the building set to open its doors later this year.

Laings, established in 1840, is one of the largest independent jewellery businesses in the UK and is now in the hands of the sixth generation of the Laing family. It currently has six showrooms across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, selling fine jewellery and luxury watches from brands, including Rolex and Patek Philippe and offering bespoke design and repair services.