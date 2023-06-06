Lakeside enhances luxury offer with store expansions

Lakeside, the Essex-based shopping centre owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual, is extended its international luxury line-up with three significant upsizes.

In a statement, Lakeside confirmed that Boss, Tag Heuer and Goldsmith have also signed up to extend their presence in the shopping centre.

Luxury fashion brand Boss will expand into a 4,218 square-foot unit in a prime position in the centre. The store is now trading temporarily from the former Disney unit on the lower mall, near the newly refitted River Island and H Beauty. The expanded and refitted store is expected to re-open in its former location in the summer.

While Tag Heuer has recently opened an expanded 431 square foot showroom featuring a contemporary interior reflecting its motoring heritage, and Goldsmiths have upsized to a 3,714 square foot space to create a ‘Goldsmiths Boutique,’ with a relaxed, experiential in-store environment.

Rob Detheridge, asset manager at Global Mutual, said: “These upsizes are a testament to the strength of our relationship with the brands involved and to strong performance across existing stores to date.

“It also speaks to the compelling offer here at the centre more broadly. Retailers continue to target prime space like our own – where the location and the tenant mix is strong, meaning healthy footfall is guaranteed. These expansions by household names will further enhance our offer, and we know visitors will welcome the news.”