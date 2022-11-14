Lakeside strengthens fashion offer with Pull&Bear and Stradivarius

Lakeside, the shopping centre in Essex, owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual, has added Pull&Bear and Stradivarius to its fashion line-up.

Clothing and accessories retailer Pull&Bear has opened a new 9,642 square foot unit, while womenswear brand Stradivarius has secured an 8,710 square foot space in the shopping centre.

Both brands are owned by Inditex and join sister brand Zara at the centre.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which manages Lakeside, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome two exciting fashion brands to our centre. Pull&Bear and Stradivarius are much-loved by our visitors and will significantly bolster our offer.

“We’ve seen strong leasing activity over the last few months, as confidence in physical retail – more specifically in prime, catchment-dominant locations like our own – continues to grow. We have a number of other deals in the pipeline, which will help to keep our offer fresh and diverse for guests. We look forward to updating over the coming months.”

Lakeside is a leading retail and leisure destination in Essex, which attracts millions of shopper visits per year and is home to more than 250 shops, including brands such as Marks and Spencer and H&M.