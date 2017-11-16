Lakeside welcomes international retailers Cath Kidston, Calzedonia and Intimissimi

Three international fashion brands have signed leases for retail units at intu's Lakeside shopping centre.

British lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has opened a new store at the shopping centre in the run-up to Christmas. The new retails spans 1,492 square feet and offers the lifestyle brands range of homeware and apparel for women and children.

"Cath Kidston’s expansion in its home market forms a key part of our current strategy and we’re incredibly excited to be opening our new store in one of the UK’s key retail destinations in time for the Christmas trading period," commented Sue Carvell, commercial director at Cath Kidston.

In addition to the new Cath Kidston store, Italian hosiery retailer Calzedonia and lingerie brand Intimissimi are set to open new 1,606 square feet stores at Lakeside next summer ahead of the launch of the shopping centre's leisure extension set to take place at the end of 2018.

"Cath Kidston, Calzedonia and Intimissimi are the latest top brands to select intu Lakeside as the right destination from which to attract a high proportion of female and affluent customers from across the south-east," said Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director at intu.

"We’re strengthening intu Lakeside’s quality shopping experience with a number of exciting brands signing up for new or extra space, and the opening of intu Lakeside’s complementary leisure offer next year will provide more places for shoppers to dine and play as part of their visit with us."

The fashion retailers join a number of high-end labels already present at the shopping centre, including Hugo Boss, Victoria's Secret and Mac as Lakeside aims to expand its retail offering by creating 175,000 square feet of space for new leisure brands such as Nickelodeon and Hollywood Bowl.

Photos: Courtesy of intu