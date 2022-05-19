Landsec appoints new retail leasing panel

Real estate company Landsec has announced the appointment of a new retail leasing agent panel that will work across its retail and hospitality portfolio.

The panel, which will sit as part of the firm’s new operating model launched last year, includes CBRE, Bruce Gillingham Pollard, Colliers, Curson Sowerby Partners and Time Retail Partners.

Each of the agents will work together with Landsec’s brand team to service both new and existing retail customers, while also aiding in the curation of brands in the firm’s destinations.

It comes as part of Landsec’s plans to drive performance and build on a more customer-centric approach, rejuvenating the traditional agent structure to create a more partnership-led, portfolio wide approach.

“At Landsec, we’re focusing on forging closer, more collaborative relationships with our brand partners, helping them create value at every opportunity – based on the simple notion that their success is our success,” said Bruce Findlay, managing director, retail, in a release.

Findlay continued: “This guiding principle lies at the heart of our new retail strategy, and today’s announcement – which will see us move to a refined panel of retail agents - is an important step in our journey to deliver on that promise.”