Landsec launches flexible leasing options for retailers

Commercial property developers Landsec has launched a new suite of products offering more flexible lease options, ranging from one day to three years for retail and hospitality, in response to rising demand from digital natives and the rapidly evolving needs of traditional retailers.

The new retail leasing strategy features four packages designed to make physical space more accessible to smaller retailers, independents and digital natives, as well as to provide more established, flagship brands with greater flexibility to experiment with new models to build a truly integrated brand experience for shoppers.

'Platform' offers agile serviced spaces, ready for a quick bespoke fit-out, available on 3-18-month lease terms, while 'Platform+' features serviced short-term, fully furnished, plug and play brand activation spaces and offers “highly flexible” lease terms from 2 days.

Nik Porter, head of retail brand management at Landsec, said in a statement: “It’s no secret that the retail and hospitality industry has witnessed deep-rooted structural shifts in recent years and the requirements around physical space have changed dramatically.

“A traditional, one-size-fits-all leasing model is no longer fit for purpose. Our new products reflect this new reality. There is something for brands of all shapes and sizes – from digital natives looking to ‘test the waters’, through to large, established names wanting to inject new energy into their brand experience.”

Landsec to offer one-day leasing options with new retail strategy

There is also a 'Home' product offering premium space to more established brands, added Landsec, which features ready for bespoke fit-out, “in the most compelling destinations,” on 18 month+ lease terms. While 'Spotlight' offers highly flexible activation space in the common domain, with lease terms ranging from 1 day to 3 years.

The four products are part of Landsec’s journey towards a more customer-centric retail model and are the result of a collaborative consultation process with prospective brand partners of all shapes and sizes. Landsec added that it hopes that the packages will “forge partnerships with more independent retailers and tackle some of the barriers which smaller businesses face around establishing a physical presence”.

Porter added: “The product launch supports Landsec’s strategy - focused on major retail destinations, placing the guest experience at the heart of what we do. It’s also in line with our new partnership, insight-led approach; built on closer, more collaborative relationships with brands, ensuring we create value for everyone.”

The offer is being launched at Trinity Leeds, where the products have already been trialled for five months with luxury trainer retailer, Kick Game and gift store, Curated Makers. Landsec added that they plan to roll out the products across the rest of its portfolio at a later date, with plans already in place to expand to Bluewater and St. David’s later this year.

Megan Jones, founder at Curated Makers, said: “The Platform package has been a real game-changer for Curated Makers. It’s given us both flexibility and prime space in a busy, central location - a luxury many independents don’t get to enjoy this early on. What we offer is so different to what others bring to Trinity - we’re completely novel and are attracting new visitors, which means everyone is able to benefit.

“We’ve already extended our lease and have been able to grow our partnership with Landsec as we grow as a business. We can’t wait to see where we go next.”