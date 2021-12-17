Landsec signs five new brands at Trinity

Landsec has announced the addition of five retail and lifestyle brands to Trinity, in Leeds.

This latest announcement is a part of the brand’s drive to secure regional debuts, relocations and upsizes into the destination.

Levi’s has relocated from the Leeds city centre to Trinity, upgrading to a 2,500 square foot store.

Recently, Space NK’s 1,700 square foot Trinity store has opened, and the first store for Miniso in the north of England has opened in a 3,100 square foot store.

Resale fashion brand Relix x Hooked has opened a brick and mortar store on Albion Street. The Nespresso store in Leeds will relocate to Trinity in 2022, setting up an interactive boutique store.

“Retail that provides a unique experience is essential for today’s consumer. This mix of new and best-loved brands bring great choices to Trinity that can’t be found elsewhere in the region, helping to create a place for retailers to succeed and to keep guests coming back,” said head of retail and brand account management at Landsec, Nik Porter.