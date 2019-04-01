Landsec to deliver autism-friendly shopping experiences

Property firm Landsec has announced a number of initiatives to better cater its shopping locations to people with autism over the coming 12 months in order to “deliver a more inclusive retail experience.”

Weekly quiet hours will be designated throughout Landsec’s properties, during which lighting will be dimmed and music will be reduced in the destinations’ central areas. Hidden disability lanyards will also be made available, allowing staff to proactively offer assistance, while front of house staff at all destinations will receive training in how to support guests with hidden disabilities.

Prior to visiting, people will be able to download guides in order to familiarise themselves with the layout, look and feel of the destinations, while during their visits, “sensory toy bags” will be available for children with autism.

A further five destinations - Bluewater; Trinity, Leeds; Westgate, Oxford; White Rose and Gunwharf Quays - will have designated quiet rooms for people to go if they’re feeling overwhelmed.

The destinations where these new services will be on offer are: Clarks Village; Freeport Braintree; The Galleria, Hatfield; St David’s, Cardiff; Southside, Wandsworth; The O2 Centre, Finchley Road; Lewisham Shopping Centre; West 12 Shopping Centre; Junction 32, Castleford; Bluewater; Trinity Leeds; Westgate, Oxford; Gunwharf Quays; Buchanan Galleries and White Rose.

Ailish Christian-West, head of property of Landsec’s portfolio, said in a statement: “We recognise that retail destinations don’t traditionally cater for neurodiversity, and, as a result, trips can be stressful and difficult. We’re confident that the measures we’ve introduced today are a step in the right direction, and will make our destinations more welcoming for people with autism and their carers.”

Jon Spiers, chief executive at Autistica, the UK’s autism research charity, added: “It’s great to see more and more businesses looking at how they can make their environments more accessible and enjoyable for autistic people. Our research shows this is a top priority for the autistic community. Landsec has made some small adjustments that could make a big difference to autistic visitors at their retail destinations. We hope many more companies will consider autistic customers and involve them in the design of their services."

The announcement coincides with World Autism Awareness Day, which takes place on 2 April and raises awareness for the over 700,000 people in the UK who have been diagnosed with autism. According to the National Autistic Society, 50 percent of both autistic people and family members sometimes choose not to go out because they’re worried about how people will react to their autism, while 79 percent of autistic people and 70 percent of family members feel socially isolated. 28 percent of autistic people have been asked to leave a public space because of behaviour associated with their autism.