Landsec unveils largest shopping centre solar panel system

Landsec, the UK’s largest listed commercial property company, has installed the biggest solar panel system at a retail site in the UK on the roof of the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds.

The installation will generate 680,000-kilowatt hour of power a year, enough electricity to power over 200 UK homes for 12 months. The social panels will supply 39 percent of the daytime electricity used in the mall areas of the centre.

In its first year, the system that features 2,902 individual social panels, will reduce carbon emissions at White Rose by 250 tonnes, the equivalent of over half a million miles of passenger car emissions.

The move is part of an ongoing sustainability strategy at the centre, which includes a comprehensive bio-diversity programme alongside energy efficiency measures and a focus on reducing food waste. In addition, the social panels will maximise on-site renewable energy generation, reduce electricity consumption from the grid and deliver significant financial benefits to retailers based at White Rose.

Scott Parsons, managing director, retail, Landsec, said: “We are extremely proud to have set a UK-wide benchmark for renewable electricity. Landsec is committed to setting and achieving ambitious sustainability targets and this is a fantastic example of how innovative thinking can benefit both retailers and the environment.”