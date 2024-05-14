Lanvin opens a boutique in Cannes

French luxury fashion house Lanvin has opened a pop-up boutique in Cannes for the summer, which will evolve into a permanent store in 2025, featuring the brand’s new global concept.

Situated along the prestigious Boulevard de la Croisette, the boutique sits close to where Jeanne Lanvin opened a boutique within the Royal Hôtel in the 1920s and marks the brand’s third destination in France, joining Paris and Monaco.

For the pop-up, Lanvin has taken architectural inspiration from the iconic ocean liner the Normandy, which Jeanne Lanvin staged a couture presentation on board in celebration of its first transatlantic voyage in 1935.

Lanvin Cannes - 65 Boulevard de la Croisette Credits: Lanvin

The design mirrors the splendour of the vessel’s Grand Salon and the luxury on-board shopping, complete with circular windows reminiscent of maritime travel and nautical touches.

The store houses its spring/summer 2025 collection, alongside a capsule collection of evening dresses and tuxedos dedicated to the upcoming Cannes film festival, an exclusive limited-edition series of accessories in deadstock fabrics and souvenir postcards featuring Jeanne Lanvin’s sketches.

Lanvin Cannes - 65 Boulevard de la Croisette Credits: Lanvin

Siddhartha Shukla, deputy general manager at Lanvin, said in a statement: “We are delighted to open a second boutique for our clients to experience Lanvin on the celebrated Côte d’Azur, a dream of a destination in our home territory.

“Jeanne Lanvin understood the unique appeal of Cannes as early as the 1920s when she first established a boutique on La Croisette. She remains our north star as we return to Cannes a century later with a vision for Lanvin as the ultimate reference for French chic and elegance.”

The pop-up will close over the winter for construction of the permanent store, expected to open in early 2025, featuring the fashion house’s new global concept design.

Lanvin Cannes - 65 Boulevard de la Croisette Credits: Lanvin