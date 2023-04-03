Lark London opens first location outside the capital

Multipurpose retailer Lark London opened a new boutique in Woking’s shopping centre Victoria Place, making it the first physical store outside London.

The 1,558 square foot space is set up in the signature toned-down, Scandi-inspired style and is situated in 7 Commercial Way, making it easily accessible for customers as it is in close proximity to the town centre as well as the train station.

Lark London emerged from the idea to “fill a gap in the market for affordable, independent lifestyle boutiques”, as explained in the press release. The vision is to create unique shopping experiences, by offering products from over 300 small independent brands, including The Aromatherpay Co., My Doris and Ortigia Sicilia.

Dominic and Priya Aurora-Crowe, owners of Lark London, said in the release: “As a family-owned business, our values are centred on a sense of community, affordability and accessibility for everyone, which we strive to present through our brand, and we believe that our new home in Woking reflects this.”