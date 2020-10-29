Laura Ashley announces partnership with Next

Laura Ashley has announced a partnership with Next to re-launch its home products online and in-stores nationwide.

The news was announced by advisory firm Gordon Brothers, which bought Laura Ashley out of administration in April.

The company said Next was the ideal retail partner as it has over 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as an online presence in over 70 countries.

Gordon Brothers said it aims to expand the portfolio of Laura Ashley’s licensees and franchisees, reinforce its e-commerce presence and develop further strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

Laura Ashley begins Next chapter

Next CEO Simon Wolfson said in a statement: “Next is delighted to be partnering with Gordon Brothers and the Laura Ashley team to re-launch this iconic British brand. We believe that the combination of the design vision of the Laura Ashley team alongside Next’s online and retail infrastructure can combine to revitalise this world-class brand.”

Gordon Brother international CEO Frank Morton commented: “Our partnership with Next allows us to embark on an exciting new chapter and relaunch the iconic Laura Ashley brand. Our decision to acquire the brand was based on the global awareness of Laura Ashley and customer affinity for the brand, which will be renewed through this partnership.”