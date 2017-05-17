Le Colonel Moutarde opens debut UK store

French bow tie brand Le Colonel Moutarde has opened its first UK store in Shoreditch, east London.

The independent French brand, which currently has stores in Lille and Paris in France, offers more than 250 handmade bow ties, in various colours, patterns, shapes and fabrics, as well as matching cufflinks and pocket squares, with prices started from 26 pounds.

In addition, the store also stocks a large selection of accessories, including braces, boxer shorts, kids bow ties, socks, bracelets, doggy bow ties, ties, and bandanas.

Le Colonel Moutarde also offers bespoke services, where the customer can select the style of bow tie, the colour and the fabric, or if they wish they can supply their own fabric to create unique tailor-made pieces.

The French brand’s bow ties are all handmade by 10 expert couturiers in Lille, northern France.

Le Colonel Moutarde’s store is located at 10 Cheshire Street in Shoreditch, east London.

Images: courtesy of Le Colonel Moutarde