Lee and Wrangler open a joint denim store

Lee and Wrangler, owned by Kontoor Brands, have teamed up to open their first joint denim store in Berlin as part of its continued strategic expansion in Europe.

The dual-branded retail concept has been designed to offer consumers “the ultimate denim experience,” explains Lee and Wrangler, with an immersive curated retail environment that “brings to life the unique characteristics of each brand”.

Image: Kontoor Brands; Lee and Wrangler retail store in Berlin

The store, located on the Tauntzienstrasse, a major shopping street in Berlin, spans over 1,600 square feet and carries a dual fascia with separate windows and frontages for each brand, which will always carry each brand’s current campaigns.

Inside, the store concept has a unifying grey and blue design, including denim-look arches, to underscore the brands’ combined 200-plus years of denim expertise, while heritage materials and imagery have been used throughout to illustrate each brand’s distinct personality.

For Lee Jeans, this is highlighted with “a premium archive-driven feel,” explains the brand, including a capsule area for its premium Lee 101 range. While a “bold, youthful, style” has been used to evoke the spirit of Wrangler, with a mixture of vivid red and indigo blues in the visuals.

Image: Kontoor Brands; Lee and Wrangler retail store in Berlin

Consumers will be able to find jeans from both brands merchandised by gender and fit categories in the store’s main area, with a range of apparel options complementing the jeans. The store also includes a specialised denim room, which houses a wider variety of denim on a seven-shelf stack, and fitted rooms kitted out with brand imagery.

Lee and Wrangler added that this debut retail concept will be followed with further stores in Europe, with the brands targeting “high-traffic shopping districts” in select European cities.

Chris Waldeck, executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, and global brand president at Lee, said in a statement: “Europe continues to be a key market for expansion for the Lee and Wrangler Brands. The new Lee and Wrangler dual-branded stores will create a powerful platform for our iconic denim brands to excite and engage our growing European consumer base.

“In the coming months, you can expect to see additional Lee and Wrangler stores in top retail destinations across Europe as we continue to introduce our brands’ iconic designs and unrivalled denim heritage to new audiences.”

