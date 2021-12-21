Lee Jeans opens first virtual store

Lee Jeans has opened its first virtual store to offer brand-fans and shoppers the opportunity to shop its Europe flagship in Antwerp and explore the brand’s ‘For A World That Works’ (FWTW) sustainability platform.

The virtual store allows consumers to navigate an interactive three-dimensional retail space, browsing items in a store setting before seamlessly adding products to their shopping cart. The digital shopping experience aims to create a real-world experience without the stress that can accompany in-person shopping.

The immersive experience also allows Lee to showcase its FWTW sustainability platform through a series of interactive buttons and videos that celebrate innovations and initiatives designed to reduce the impact on people and the planet.

There are also several “interactive surprises” such as green screen videos, pop-ups and clickable items, including a clickable ‘Buddy Lee’ doll, the brand’s famous historical mascot, which opens to the story of Lee Jeans’ history.

The navigation around the virtual store has been designed to allow shoppers to visit from the street, enter the store and browse products including men’s and womenswear and the upscale Lee 101 collection.

In-store product will mirror online availability, with the focus now on three key fits for men – the West, Daren and Rider, and three key fits for women – the Carol, Stella A-Line and Scarlett High. The denim tables also allow visitors to further browse and explore all the fits using the ‘Discover your Natural Fit’ function.

The virtual store can be accessed through the Lee Jeans website and social channels.

